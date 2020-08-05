LVMPD: Man commits suicide during police contact at northwest valley home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man committed suicide while in contact with police Tuesday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 12:15 p.m., patrol officers responded to a domestic disturbance incident at a residence located near Rampart Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue.

LVMPD says officers saw a man sitting on the ground against the front door and began talking to him.

They asked the man to come out to the street so they could resolve the issue.

The man refused and grabbed at something in his waistband, police say. Officers then attempted to take the man into custody.

As police struggled with him on the ground, he pulled out a handgun and shot himself.

An examination of this event is being conducted by the LVMPD’s Critical Incident Review Team

(CIRT). LVMPD says this review will focus on policy, tactics and training.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the man, and release the cause and manner of death.