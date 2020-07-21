LVMPD launches new ‘Text to 911’ program

LAS VEGAS(KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Communications Bureau launched its new ‘Text to 911’ program Monday to help people who are unable to call during an emergency. The slogan for the new ‘Text to 911’ program asks residents to “Call If You Can. Text If You Can’t.”

Traditional 911 voice calls are still preferred since they are the most effective way for dispatchers to gather information and field emergency calls. Text to 911 helps those who are unable to speak due to an emergency, or for those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech disabled.

LVMPD has not had the capability to process 911 text messages until now.

Here’s how it works: If a citizen needs help but is unable to speak, or they cannot do so safely, they can text 911 using their mobile phone. To initiate a text to 911, all you have to do is enter 911 in the “To” field and enter the location and nature of the emergency in the text field.

Metro says it is important to know the limitations to the system. The department sent the following list:

• KNOW AND PROVIDE YOUR LOCATION! The most important piece of information is to provide the caller’s location, followed by what is happening.

• Please text 911 using English only. 911 can only process texts in English. However, we have interpreters available for voice calls.

• Citizens must use plain English. (Emojis, abbreviations, or slang are subject to misinterpretation and are, therefore, inappropriate).

• 911 is not equipped to receive photos or videos.

• Do not rely on the phone coordinates such as longitude and latitude since that information is not always exact or accurate.

• Text to 911 is for emergency situations only.

• If you are deaf, hearing impaired, or have a speech disability, you can use Text to 9111 for other situations, and we ask that you identify yourself as such when asking for non-emergency assistance.

• Do not send Text to 911 to multiple people. Texts to 911 cannot include other people and will not be received if others are included. Group texts are not possible.