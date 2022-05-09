LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is launching a social media campaign about the dangers of counterfeit pills in response to a large increase in youth drug-overdose deaths.

The campaign will feature videos meant to warn teens and encourage parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of taking any pills that are not prescribed to them by a doctor.

Clark County experienced a 196% increase in fentanyl-related overdoses from 2019 to 2020, and lost 16 kids under age 18 to fentanyl overdoses in 2020 and 2021, according to LVMPD.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, 40% of counterfeit pills coming into the U.S. contain deadly amounts of fentanyl.

DEADLY DOSE

We are hoping someone gets the message that this problem is getting worse, not better.

Do not risk your life with that illicit pill that could be laced with #fentanyl. #OnePillCanKill💀 pic.twitter.com/kdel1pmSe8 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) May 9, 2022