LVMPD investigating collision involving patrol vehicle near Craig, Jones

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is investigating a vehicle collision that involved a Metro patrol vehicle and a semi-truck on W. Craig Road and N. Jones Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the collision happened around 12:02 p.m. at the intersection of Craig and Jones.

The single officer in the patrol vehicle was transported to UMC with minor injuries. No other injuries are being reported at this time. This is all the information we have at this time. Please check back for updates.

The northbound lanes of Jones Boulevard at Craig Road were shut down, but have reopened.

This is an ongoing investigation.