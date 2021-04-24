LVMPD: Inmate dies shortly after refusing medical assistance in his cell

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An inmate is dead after reportedly refusing medical assistance in his cell at the Clark County Detention Center on Friday.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a corrections officer at CCDC checked on a 60-year-old man who reportedly refused to eat his lunch and take his medication.

About an hour later, at 10:56 a.m., Metro says officers responded to the inmate’s cell because he fell off a bench. Police say the man did not appear injured and refused medical assistance.

About 40 minutes later, other inmates saw the man slumped over and yelled for officers.

Officers and medical personnel entered the cell and then transported the inmate to UMC, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the man did not have any altercations with inmates or officers.

He had been booked into CCDC the previous day on drug possession charges.