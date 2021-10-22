LVMPD hosts several Halloween events across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is inviting the community to several Halloween events throughout the valley next week.

Officers in each area command will put on a variety of Halloween events.

October 27: Spring Valley Area Command

Trunk or Treat: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

8445 Eldora Ave.

October 28: Southeast Area Command

Trunk or Treat: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Silver Bowl Park, 6800 E. Russell Road

October 28: Convention Center Area Command & South Central Area Command

Trunk or Treat: 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

750 Sierra Vista Drive

October 28: Bolden Area Command

Honk or Treat Parade: 3:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Parade will stop at 8 locations.

Visit Bolden Area Command Facebook for details.

October 28: Enterprise Area Command

Monster Mash: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The Crossing 7950 W. Windmill Lane

Families and kids of all ages are invited to interact with officers, play games, and get candy.

Follow the LVMPD’s social media pages for updates.