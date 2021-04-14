LVMPD Homicide Lieutenant to provide update on March 22 homicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police will provide an update Wednesday morning on a homicide that happened last month.

Kashif Brown, 24, was found shot to death near a fuel pump at the Circle K gas station at the corner of Alta Drive and Valley View Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. on March 22. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

LVMPD Homicide Lieutenant Ray Spencer and members of Brown’s family will hold a news conference today at 11 a.m. in the parking lot at 420 S. Valley View Blvd, to provide an update on this case.

8 News Now will stream this news conference online and on Facebook

