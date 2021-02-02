LVMPD February ‘First Tuesday’ event discusses traffic, pedestrian safety

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) held a virtual “First Tuesday” event on February 2 at 4 p.m. to discuss traffic-related issues in the valley.

Metro says they were able to reduce impaired driving fatalities by 54% due to the increase in DUI Blitz programs. LVMPD says advanced training on patrols helped with these efforts resulting in 381 impaired driving arrests.

Starting in the first quarter of 2021, LVMPD is partnering with the city and county on DUI warrants. There will be 13 apprehension teams to arrest people with DUI warrants, according to Metro.

LVMPD Traffic Captain Daniel Bledsoe answered Metro’s most asked questions on the following topics:

Factors behind car wrecks and fatalities

The latest efforts to crack down on DUIs

Plans for school zones now that many schools are closed

WATCH BELOW:

During the virtual event it was announced that there is a proposal on vehicular manslaughter to increase the penalty from a misdemeanor to a gross misdemeanor, which would result in jail time.

At the end of the Facebook Live event, Captain Bledsoe took questions from the public from their Facebook Live page.

Tips on avoiding distracted driving:

Turn off your mobile phone

Set your phone to send an auto-message when you’re driving

Arrange for your passenger to make calls

Pull over, park safely and make a call

Secure your pets so they don’t distract you from the road

Buckle your children in properly

During the pandemic, LVMPD began live-streaming the normally in-person event to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.