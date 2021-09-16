‘No justice is going to bring Mia back,’ police make arrest in fentanyl-overdose death of 17-year-old

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is in custody in the overdose death of a teenager. It’s a dangerous issue that’s getting out of hand and killing children in our valley, police say. The numbers are shocking.

Metro police arrested Joshua Roberts, 22, last week in connection with the fentanyl-overdose death of 17-year-old Mia Gugino.

Metro police say, Roberts provided Gugino, a Centennial Hills graduate, with a pill containing the illicit drug earlier this year in February – and it killed her.

Captain John Pelletier of the LVMPD Major Violators and Narcotics Crimes Bureau and family members Gugino met with members of the media at LVMPD Headquarters on 400 S. Martin L. King Boulevard to address this topic.

The teenager’s family say Mia did not know what was in the pill she was taking. Now, police have arrested the drug dealer for murder.

“I went to sleep. I woke up. Everything was gone. Every day after I go to check on my kids to see, ‘are they breathing today?’ Lee Gugino, father of Mia said.

Joshua Roberts was charged with first and second-degree murder and the sale of a controlled substance.

“If you sell a drug and it kills someone we will be relentless and do everything we can to take you to justice and if that means charging you with murder, so be it,” added Captain Pelletier.

“No arrest, no justice is going to bring Mia back,” Captain Pelletier said before the family spoke in hopes awareness their story brings will prevent this from happening to another family.

The family describes Gugino as a standout student and athlete.

Mia Gugino, 17, died of a fentanyl overdose

Police say the pair knew each other, but aren’t saying how. What they can tell 8 News Now is that the synthetic opioid is 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin.

The photo above shows just how much fentanyl can cause a fatal overdose. The drug has already been blamed for 144 deaths in the valley this year – four of them, children.

Right now, police and federal drug agents tell us the big problem is teenagers and young people not knowing what is “in the stuff” they are experimenting with.

Their advice is to not try it at all, “just don’t.”