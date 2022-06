LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Thursday, LVMPD downtown area command helped a community during a difficult time following a theft that resulted in power being shut off to the apartment complex.

The Ridge Apartments had the copper stolen from their buildings which turned off the power to the apartments. The residents were in need of food and water to get through the situation.

Courtesy of LVMPD Downtown Area Command

The LVMPD downtown area command came together with Siegel Care and Winn Distribution to deliver food and water to the community.