LVMPD Foundation to fund Crime Stoppers of Nevada cash reward program for tips that help solve a case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Foundation says it will supply Crime Stoppers of Nevada with the funding it needs to provide cash rewards to eligible tipsters who provide information that directly leads to a felony arrest, felony arrest warrant, or felony indictment.

Historically, such rewards have ranged in tens of thousands of dollars each year.

“The LVMPD Foundation is stepping up in an unprecedented way by taking responsibility to fund tips that lead to solving a crime,” says Eric Golebiewski, board member of Crime Stoppers Nevada and vice president of security operations for Caesars Entertainment.

“This partnership will allow us to increase the number of tips we offer and make Las Vegas a safer place for all,” Golebiewski added.

Crime Stoppers of Nevada is a community program that helps people to provide anonymous information about criminal activity. This service becomes necessary when conventional techniques used to solve a crime do not produce conclusive results.

“We are proud to partner with Crime Stoppers to further its mission and be of service to our local law enforcement and community,” says Tom Kovach, executive director of the LVMPD Foundation.

“This program aligns perfectly with our ongoing funding support for area commands, special units, training and equipment, and hundreds of positive community-police engagement activities, public safety events, and crime prevention programs,” Kovach added.