LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation is hosting the 31st annual LVMPD K-9 Trials and Awards.

The event will take place on Sunday, March 19, at the South Point Hotel and Casino. Doors will open at 8 a.m. and the opening ceremony will start at 9 a.m.

LVMPD K-9 Trials 2022 (LVMPD Foundation)

The K-9 Trials are open to all full-time law enforcement and hotel security teams. The teams will be participating in the following competitions:

Narcotics building

Narcotics vehicle

Explosives

Hotel explosives

Area search

Building search

Agility

Tactical obedience

Handler protection

To buy tickets to the events and for more information, click here.