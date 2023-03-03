LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation is hosting the 31st annual LVMPD K-9 Trials and Awards.
The event will take place on Sunday, March 19, at the South Point Hotel and Casino. Doors will open at 8 a.m. and the opening ceremony will start at 9 a.m.
The K-9 Trials are open to all full-time law enforcement and hotel security teams. The teams will be participating in the following competitions:
- Narcotics building
- Narcotics vehicle
- Explosives
- Hotel explosives
- Area search
- Building search
- Agility
- Tactical obedience
- Handler protection
To buy tickets to the events and for more information, click here.