LVMPD foundation honors officers at 8th annual gala

Officer Shay Mikalonis honored with a Purple Heart and Medal of Valor for his bravery in the line of duty.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Each year, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation honors officers for distinguishing themselves in the line of duty.

Officer Shay Mikalonis was shot in the line of duty during a protest on June 1, 2020, on the Las Vegas Strip. He was critically injured in the shooting and was taken to UMC immediately after. Since then, he has been released to a rehabilitation center out of state but remains paralyzed. Mikalonis was honored with a Purple Heart and Medal of Valor for his bravery in the line of duty.

Officer Shay Mikalonis by LVMPD Foundation’s 8th annual gala

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo honored the men and women who showed courage and compassion in 18 different violent, dangerous incidents at the eighth annual Sheriff Salutes the Best of the Badge Gala.

Lt. Erik Lloyd, Officer Jason Swanger, and Sgt. Douglas King was recognized with a memorial plaque. They died after contracting COVID-19.

8th annual Sheriff Salutes the Best of the Badge Gala

During the gaga, 100 officers, staff, EMTs, and citizens who helped police received honors.

The last year the ceremony was skipped due to the pandemic, so the Friday night gala was two years’ worth of awards.

To see a full list of honorees, click here.