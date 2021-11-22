LVMPD Foundation gives over 3K Thanksgiving dinners to families in need

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Thanksgiving holiday is days away and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation is giving many local families a reason to smile this time of year.

The foundation kicked off the season for many by providing 3,500 complete turkey meals.

The generous offer couldn’t come at a better time for many families across the valley struggling this time of year.

On Monday, the LVMPD Foundation delivered 300 turkey dinner baskets to each of the 10 Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department area command centers to distribute at locations throughout the valley.

According to data collected by the American Farm Bureau, the cost of the main attraction at many dinner tables this year has risen by 24% from last year, with an average price of $23.99 for a 16-pound turkey.

The average cost for a home-cooked turkey feast of 10 is up to $53.31 this year, which is a 14% increase from 2020’s average fee of $46.90.

IKEA also joined in to help provide $14,000 worth of kitchen utensils, sparkling juice, and storage items to families.

“This event brings our community and law enforcement together to make our communities safer and uplift communities that are underserved throughout the valley,” said Tom Kovach, LVMPD Foundation Executive Director. “It is a chance for people to see our officers provide a helping hand and allows us to demonstrate that LVMPD and our officers are here to serve and protect and be an integral part of making our community safer and stronger.”