LVMPD: Fashion Show mall shooting suspect connected to another case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One suspect in the deadly shooting at the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve has been connected to another case, according to police.

Suspects 18-year-old Jordan Ruby and 20-year-old Jesani Carter sat quietly in court on Monday morning as Metro detectives explained what led up to the murder of Clarice Yamaguchi, a 66-year-old tourist from Hawai’i.

“When the passenger gets out, he grabs the female’s purse and a struggle begins. The husband sees this and tries to tackle the suspect. That’s when he fires one round,” Detective Kasey Kirkegart explained.

Detectives also explained a second crime involving Carter that happened at the Encore in November of 2021.

“In November during that car stop, there is bodycam video of a vehicle where the driver was identified as Desani Carter and appears to be wearing the same sweatshirt that the perpetrator was wearing in this case,” Detective Christopher Schallios said.

The judge also heard jail audio recordings, but those were not played for the courtroom.

“During that phone call, Mr. Ruby indicates that he came to Las Vegas for the purpose of robbing people. That is correct.”

Both suspects remain behind bars with no bail and are both scheduled to be back in court in 30 days.