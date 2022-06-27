LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The LVMPD Citizen Review Board (CRB) is accepting applications for future board seats, according to a recent tweet from CRB director Julie A. Kraig.

The LVMPD CRB is an independent oversight agency composed of 25 volunteers who are appointed by members of the Las Vegas City Council, and the Clark County Board of County Commissioners. They are tasked with reviewing complaints of misconduct against Metro peace officers and corrections officers, as well as reviewing internal investigations done by the LVMPD.

If appointed, candidates, who must be residents of Las Vegas, are required to attend extensive training.

For more information on the agency, or to apply, visit their website at this link.