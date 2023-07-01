LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officially turned 50 years old Saturday.

On July 1, 1973, the Las Vegas Police Department and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office consolidated creating what is known today as the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

In 1973, the department served a population of 319,400 residents and had 1,000 LVMPD employees. Those employees handled over 100,000 calls for service in the first year of the department’s existence.

After 50 years, the department serves a population of more than 1.6 million residents with 6,000 employees. The department also averages over 1.4 million calls for service a year.

LVMPD is responsible for the safety of the over 1 million residents living in its jurisdiction as well as about 40 million tourists that visit the Las Vegas valley annually.