LVMPD celebrates 44 recruits during graduation ceremony Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department graduation ceremony for 44 new police officers was livestreamed on social media from Red Rock Casino Resort today, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m.
Graduates began their training on April 15 and are from 12 different states and three countries including Mexico, Canada, and Bulgaria.
The graduating class has 39 males and 5 females who range in age from 22 to 50 years old.
Six graduates have prior law enforcement experience and 14 have prior military experience.
One graduate holds a master’s degree and 8 holds an associate degree and 8 holds a bachelor’s degree with 15 more having attended some college.
