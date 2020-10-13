LVMPD celebrates 44 recruits during graduation ceremony Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department graduation ceremony for 44 new police officers was livestreamed on social media from Red Rock Casino Resort today, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m.

Graduates began their training on April 15 and are from 12 different states and three countries including Mexico, Canada, and Bulgaria.

The graduating class has 39 males and 5 females who range in age from 22 to 50 years old.

WATCH CEREMONY BELOW:

Six graduates have prior law enforcement experience and 14 have prior military experience.

One graduate holds a master’s degree and 8 holds an associate degree and 8 holds a bachelor’s degree with 15 more having attended some college.

.@LVMPD celebrates 44 recruits during a graduation ceremony inside @redrockcasino . The class followed #COVID precautions by wearing masks & sitting in chairs spaced apart. Due to lack of funding, expect to see less of these graduation ceremonies in the future #8NN pic.twitter.com/nztLOVRLZF — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) October 13, 2020

LVMPD continues to recruit top candidates for the position of police officer, corrections officer, and other positions. For more information, please visit www.protectthecity.com.