LVMPD begins compliance checks following Sisolak’s mandatory order to close non-essential businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro will now begin compliance checks of businesses that have remained open and have violated Gov. Sisolak’s mandatory shutdown of nonessential businesses.

Nevada’s governor made the announcement about the mandatory order on Friday.

“If you are not an essential business, I am using my power to order you to close,” said Gov. Sisolak.

Local governments will be able to fine or revoke licenses from non-essential businesses that remain open. This order went into effect at midnight Friday and goes until April 16. Penalties could be civil or criminal.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Special Investigations Section (SIS) is conducting the compliance checks.

Many residents have already reported businesses that are staying open through Dispatch’s non-emergency 3-1-1 line or emails.

According to LVMPD, business owners or managers that have violated the order are given a copy of the governor’s emergency directive and a letter from SIS stating they are in violation.

Then, the owners or managers must sign the letter as proof of notification and officers will standby while the business is shut down.

If a business owner believes they are essential, they can make an appeal to the city or county business license.

Metro says their SIS officers are in plain clothes but can be identified as law enforcement by their badge and other police equipment.