LVMPD asks, urges citizens to use online services to report crimes, if possible

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police department is urging Las Vegans to use online services to report certain crimes or obtain police records, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Metro says they are trying to reduce public exposure. LVMPD prefers that citizens use a phone versus showing up in person to report a crime, if possible.

LVMPD is asking that citizens try to avoid visiting their busy Records and Fingerprint Bureau and its area commands.

Instead, those who need to report a crime can do so by clicking here.

Citizens can practice social distancing by using #LVMPD’s online services to file certain police reports, and get police records whenever possible to avoid unnecessary exposure to #COVID-19 virus.https://t.co/nctnnJclBh pic.twitter.com/7qhlEi9ZYt — LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 17, 2020

If the incident occurred within LVMPD’s jurisdiction and meets the following criteria, a report can be filed online:

• No suspect information, including no video of the incident;

• Lost, damaged or stolen items valued at less than $4,000;

• No crimes against a person (battery, assault, robbery, larceny from a person, etc.);

• No stolen vehicles, guns or bikes;

• No burglaries to a structure (auto burglaries can be taken online);

• No identify theft; and

• No auto collisions

Many crimes that are non-emergency related can be made by calling LVMPD’s non-emergency number at (702) 828-3111.

Amid growing coronavirus concerns, LVMPD has reinforced hygiene protocols as their patrol officers continue to respond to calls throughout the community.

LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo has canceled all non-essential community events that are not critical to operations until further notice. This includes First Tuesday meetings, commendations ceremonies and several community outreach events.

Other canceled events:

Officer memorial events that were set to take place during Police Memorial Month in May

The Nevada Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Commission canceled its April 29 memorial run and the May 7 memorial service in Carson City.

The Southern Nevada Law Enforcement Foundation has canceled its May 21 memorial event.

Cleaning crews are doubling their efforts inside the Clark County Detention Center, and corrections officers are practicing proper hygiene when they enter the jail.