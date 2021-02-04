LVMPD asks the public to report short-term rental house parties Super Bowl weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) warns that game day could be ruined by violence and urges valley residents to report short-term rental house parties this Sunday.

LVMPD says the public should report any rental house parties that could potentially become dangerous. Adding that failing to identify quality of life issues, such as a chronic nuisance or party homes within the community has resulted in violent crime.

If you think the police need to be aware of suspicious behavior or a community nuisance, but it is not considered an emergency, LVMPD urges residents to call 311, their non-emergency services line.

WHAT IS A SHORT-TERM RENTAL?

A short-term rental is generally defined as the rental of a residential property for a period of less than 30 consecutive days.

This includes a house, condominium, room within a house, a condo, and garage apartments.

Homicides throughout the Las Vegas Valley have occurred at short-term Rentals, as well as at owner-occupied residences in recent months.

After each tragedy, police say they are informed that neighbors knew there was a problem, but didn’t report it for a variety of reasons.

“Togeth­er, we can partner to make every community one we can enjoy living in peace,” says LVMPD regarding reporting short-term rental parties and community nuisances.

ARE SHORT-TERM RENTALS LEGAL IN LAS VEGAS?

Short-term rentals of 30 consecutive calendar days or less are not currently legal within the jurisdiction of Clark County.

COMMON SHORT-TERM RENTAL VIOLATIONS

Noise: Outside or excessive noise that can be heard 50 feet from the property line, other disturbance calls

Parking: All vehicles associated with the residents of the short-term rental must be parked in the driveway. Vehicles are not to block neighbors’ driveways or community mailboxes

Multiple shooting related incidents

Trash: Shall not be left out or stored in public view, except in proper containers for the purpose of collection

HOW TO FILE A COMPLAINT ON A SHORT-TERM RENTAL

The number for Clark County Code Enforcement is 702-455-4191 or you can file online. Use this number to register non-emergency complaints in your neighborhood such as noise, excessive number of tenants, large parties, trash and parking issues.

To remain anonymous, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

IF AN OWNER IS IN VIOLATION OF SHORT-TERM RENTAL ORDINANCES

A homeowner in violation of a short-term rental ordinance can receive the following:

Warning, advisement

Written citations

Monetary fines

To report a police, fire or medical emergency, please dial 911.