LVMPD asking public for help locating mother of abandoned newborn baby

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking the public for help identifying and locating the mother of a newborn baby that was found abandoned at an apartment complex on Sunday.

Police say the baby was found in the 1900 block of North Jones Boulevard, near the intersection of Jones and Lake Mead.

The baby was transported to UMC Hospital and is currently stable, according to police.

LVMPD will hold a news conference Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. to ask anyone with information to contact the LVMPD Abuse/Neglect Detail.