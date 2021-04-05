LVMPD announces Jamie Ioos as new public information director

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced that former broadcast news executive Jamie Ioos has been appointed as its new director of the Office of Public Information.

“I am honored to be working alongside the men and women of the LVMPD,” said Ioos.

Ioos replaces former PIO Director Carla Alston with 30 years of experience in broadcast media, both television and radio. According to the announcement, she has worked in news in Boston, Phoenix and here in Las Vegas for seven years with the NBC affiliate.

Please give a warm welcome to LVMPD's new PIO Director Jamie Ioos. Here's a little bit about her background. pic.twitter.com/vWaqouE5PV — LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 5, 2021

“The pride is evident in the work they do every day in partnering with our community to

make Las Vegas one of the safest cities in America,” said Ioos regarding joining LVMPD.

Ioos has received three Emmy awards for producing television newscasts and leading teams of journalists both on-air and behind the scenes since the mid1990s. Ioos has a degree in Journalism from the University of Minnesota Minneapolis.