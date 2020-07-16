LVMPD: 50 new police officers to be sworn in at virtual graduation ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) graduation ceremony for 50 new police officers will be live-streamed from the Wynn Resort today, July 16 at 1 p.m.

Viewers can watch the ceremony here on the 8 News NOW website and our Facebook page.

Related Content LVMPD hosts live video graduation ceremony for 48 new police officers Live

The 50 graduates began their training on January 15, 2020, and hail from 9 different states, along with Mexico and Japan.

The graduating class has 45 males and 5 females who range in age from 22 to 39 years old.

Six graduates have prior law enforcement experience and 19 have prior military experience.

Four graduates hold an associate degree and 11 hold a bachelor’s degree with 20 more having attended some college. LVMPD continues to recruit top candidates for police officer, corrections officers, and other positions.