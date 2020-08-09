LVMPD: $45K in cash, multiple DETR unemployment benefit cards found during traffic stop; two suspects arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have arrested two suspects following a traffic stop that led to many findings, including $45,000 in cash and DETR unemployment benefit cards in different names.

According to LVMPD Spring Valley Area Command, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Palace Station on Saturday.

During the stop, officers found a small amount of methamphetamine and over $45,000 in cash.

Police also found multiple unemployment benefit cards under various names from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

LVMPD will continue their investigation with DETR and other agencies as they believe the suspects may be involved in unemployment fraud.

The money found was impounded.

The suspects are charged with:

Felony: possession of a controlled substance

Felony: own/possess credit card without owners consent

Additional charges are pending once those inquiries are complete, the agency stated in the Facebook post.