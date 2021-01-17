LVMPD: 21 arrests made during Saturday night’s ‘DUI Blitz’ in Summerlin, northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police say 21 individuals were arrested during a Saturday night “DUI Blitz.” Multiple agencies participated in the blitz conducted in Summerlin and the northwest valley on Jan. 16.

Officers made 300 vehicle stops and cited 98 people, LVMPD Traffic Bureau announced on Twitter Sunday.

“Thank you to the participating law enforcement agencies who helped make our streets safer during last night’s DUI Blitz,” LVMPD Traffic stated in the tweet.

Area of focus: Summerlin & Northwest

Vehicle Stops: 300

Cites: 98

DUI Arrests: 21



1 warrant for Robbery & A Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm. pic.twitter.com/lcFaM8RkgB — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) January 17, 2021

Police also reported one warrant for ‘Robbery & A Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm.’