LVMPD: 110 arrests, 600 stops made over weekend as ‘Operation Persistent Pressure’ continues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local agencies made 110 arrests and conducted 600 stops between Friday and Saturday, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD).

The arrests and stops this weekend are part of an effort to combat crime on the Las Vegas Strip. LVMPD says “Operation Persistent Pressure” is an initiative that focuses on fighting the recent rise in violent crimes in the resort corridor. It’s been operating for over a month.

The following statistics (combined between LVMPD and NHP) from Friday, Oct. 16 and Saturday, Oct. 17 were released Monday:

Statistics for Friday, Oct. 16: 324 proactive stops (245 pedestrian, 79 vehicle) 67 arrests (20 felony, 47 misdemeanor) 5 illegal firearms recovered $7,970 cash seized

Statistics for Saturday, Oct. 17: 273 proactive stops (203 pedestrian, 70 vehicle) 43 arrests (18 felony, 25 misdemeanor) 5 illegal firearms recovered $21,862 cash seized



The agencies did not provide further details on arrests because they are active investigations.