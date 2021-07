LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas firefighters put out a car fire early Sunday morning near downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says around 5 a.m., crews responded to the scene at North Main Street and Bonanza Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found a car engulfed in flames. The agency says they believe the stolen vehicle was intentionally set on fire.

EARLY RISER 5:15AM smoke investigation call at N. Main St at W Bonanza Rd turns out to be a stolen vehicle ditched along the railroad tracks and assumed to be set on fire. No injuries. 6i units are arson investigators. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/9MwTK8WQbe — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 11, 2021

No injuries were reported.