LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas firefighters rescued two adults Sunday afternoon from a fire inside an apartment building.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to an apartment complex near Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue around 12:15 p.m.

Crews rescued a “bed-bound victim,” and two adults were sent to the hospital with serious smoke inhalation, according to a tweet from the department.

Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

The cause of the fire is under investigation.