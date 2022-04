LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue is investigating a fire in the west part of the Las Vegas valley.

According to LVFR crews battled a house fire near G Street and Washington.

Fire investigation near G Street and Washington (KLAS)

The incident took place on Monday just before 8 p.m. in a vacant building, LVFR says.

No injuries were reported and the fire was contained before 10 p.m.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story check back for details.