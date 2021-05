LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a fire at an apartment building. It’s happening on the 2700 block of S. Valley View near Valley View and El Conlon Avenue.

LVFR says the fire started in the attic of the two-story, four-unit apartment building. So far, no one has been injured, and firefighters are attacking the fire in offensive mode, according to LVFR.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story.