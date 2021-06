LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A rail car caught fire on the tracks near Main Street and Stewart Avenue Monday night, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue (LVFAR). This is behind Main Street Station.

NEWS – PIO1 is set up in the northern most parking lot on N Main St over by ladder trucks, white light is flashing on my van. Do not drive over fire hoses. I am at van #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/yTcyaxkuxc — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 8, 2021

The rail car, which transports automobiles, was “heavily involved with fire.” Firefighters were able to confine the fire to the car, and no injuries were reported.