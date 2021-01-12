LVFAR reports possible victim in 2-alarm fire at vacant wedding chapel

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is reporting a possible victim in a two-alarm fire inside a vacant wedding chapel near Las Vegas and Oakey boulevards.

Crews responded around 5:24 p.m. and immediately observed heavy smoke. Authorities say the building was locked up and crews established defensive operations.

Authorities ask the public to avoid the area, as Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed in both directions near where it intersects with 4th Street.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories