LVFAR reports possible victim in 2-alarm fire at vacant wedding chapel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is reporting a possible victim in a two-alarm fire inside a vacant wedding chapel near Las Vegas and Oakey boulevards.

Crews responded around 5:24 p.m. and immediately observed heavy smoke. Authorities say the building was locked up and crews established defensive operations.

Authorities ask the public to avoid the area, as Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed in both directions near where it intersects with 4th Street.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.