LVCVA’s latest push to draw in couples as they prepare to ‘tie the knot’

Couples wait in line for marriage licenses at the Marriage License Bureau, Friday, April 2, 2021, in Las Vegas. The bureau was seeing busier than normal traffic ahead of 4/3/21, a popular day to get married in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One couple was hoping for a unique wedding experience in Las Vegas and certainly got what they were looking for.



The couple flew into town for their ceremony and avoided large gatherings due to COVID and say they had Elvis “all shook up” in the process.

A special moment for Allie Spegel and Jarrott Mcdonald who traveled to Las Vegas from Michigan to exchange vows.

“I’m excited to grow old with you be a better man. I love you. I love you too. A man of few words,” said Mcdonald.

“We obviously knew we wanted to get married and for us with COVID, it’s different with planning events it was more to go and do it,” said Spegel.

The couple was searching for a unique experience and one they would forever remember.

A similar theme for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s newest wedding campaign looking to attract more couples to get hitched in the wedding capital of the world.

Charles Burne has officiated over 4,000 weddings and says this campaign is on point.

“It gives a feeling of a beautiful wedding. Not just a stick and that’s not that great anymore. They are looking for a meaningful ceremony, as I’m saying this in an Elvis suit,” said Burne.

The campaign marks the exciting lead up to Las Vegas issuing the 5-millionth wedding license next year. A celebration that could be as lavish or intimate as you like but with a Las Vegas touch.

“I like to do things untraditionally so I figured why not in Vegas?” McDonald added.

The LVCVA says Las Vegas is the perfect wedding destination because you have great hotel deals, amazing dining selection and you can always extend your stay.