LVCVA: Visitors to Las Vegas in July down 61%

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As expected, Las Vegas has seen a huge drop in visitors amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The number of visitors is half it was at the same time last year.

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, 1.4 million people visited Las Vegas in July 2020 while 3.6 million visited the previous year. To date, there have been 11 million visitors since the beginning of the year while there where nearly 25 million in 2019.

Hotel daily room rates have also dropped. The daily rate for a room on the Las Vegas Strip was $116 in July while it was $136 last year. Downtown hotel rooms had a daily rate that was $9 cheaper than July 2019.

Hotel occupancy rates were at 42% in July compared to 91% in 2019.

Gaming revenue for Clark County in 2020 is down nearly 44% from where it was at the same time last year.