LVCVA ‘Vegas You’ campaign promotes freedom, getting back to normal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has launched a new ad campaign nationally to promote that Las Vegas is coming back to life and ready for tourists.

The campaign “Vegas You” will be seen on all major networks and cable television and run digitally.

Fletch Brunell, vice president of marketing with the LVCVA said research shows people are ready to travel and Las Vegas wants to entice those tourists.

“What we’re trying to do is illustrate how Las Vegas is the place for visitors to come back and basically get back to normal life.”

He said Las Vegas can offer visitors experiences like nowhere else and that’s what the campaign focuses on.