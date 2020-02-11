LVCVA to discuss budget for 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas at 9 a.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is expected to discuss and vote on a budget Tuesday morning for the hosting of the 2020 NFL Draft which will take place in Las Vegas from April 25 – 25.

8 News Now will live stream the meeting at 9 a.m.

LVCVA is looking to approve a budget that doesn’t exceed $2.4 million. Expenses would include: Special event and building permits, law enforcement needed for road closures and traffic management, emergency medical personnel, volunteer-related costs, transportation for prospects and their families and a marquee element during the draft to showcase Las Vegas and pay tribute to the draft.

This is an artist rendering of what the floating stage will look like.

The Draft picks will be announced on a floating stage in the Bellagio fountains. Draft picks will be brought to the stage by a boat. There will also be a free fan experience set up behind the LINQ.