LVCVA to discuss budget for 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas at 9 a.m.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is expected to discuss and vote on a budget Tuesday morning for the hosting of the 2020 NFL Draft which will take place in Las Vegas from April 25 – 25.
LVCVA is looking to approve a budget that doesn’t exceed $2.4 million. Expenses would include: Special event and building permits, law enforcement needed for road closures and traffic management, emergency medical personnel, volunteer-related costs, transportation for prospects and their families and a marquee element during the draft to showcase Las Vegas and pay tribute to the draft.
The Draft picks will be announced on a floating stage in the Bellagio fountains. Draft picks will be brought to the stage by a boat. There will also be a free fan experience set up behind the LINQ.