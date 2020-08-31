LVCVA to consider $24.2M purchase of Las Vegas Monorail

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will consider the $24.2 million purchase of the monorail during a Tuesday meeting.

The LVCVA’s agenda for tomorrow’s session includes giving Steve Hill, CEO and president of the LVCVA, authority to buy the Las Vegas Monorail System.

During a board meeting in July, Hill said because of the pandemic, the sale could happen quickly.

“Ultimately, we feel that this can be a system that generates cash, but that requires the market getting back to a reasonable level of health,” Hill said.

The monorail transports 5 million people every year on a route that extends from SAHARA Las Vegas south to the MGM Grand Las Vegas. The 3.9-mile route is heavily used by visitors who need to get to the Las Vegas Convention Center and other convention facilities along the Strip.

Details of the purchase also involve the transfer of rights and obligations under the existing Clark County Monorail Franchise Agreement between Las Vegas Monorail System and the county.

The LVCVA would also take control of $6.7 million in escrow that provides funds in the event that the monorail company is decommissioned.

The LVCVA also must increase Hill’s authority to write checks for up to $200,000 to execute agreements on the monorail.