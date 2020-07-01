LVCVA reports 95% drop in May tourism from from 2019

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As expected, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a massive loss of tourism last month.

According to a report out of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), a little more than 151,000 people visited Las Vegas in May.

This is down 95% year-over-year. Last year, there were 3.6 million tourists here.

Laughlin and Mesquite also saw 95% drops for the month of May.

McCarran International Airport also saw a massive decrease in passengers arriving and departing this past month. Only 391,712 were recorded, down from 4,584,506 at this time last year.

