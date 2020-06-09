LVCVA releases new TV commercial promoting the lights are on in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new television ad promoting the reopening of Las Vegas is designed to get tourists visiting the city following the casino closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ad, that will be seen in markets across the country, has no narration. It opens with a man flipping a switch to turn the lights of the iconic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada” sign on which triggers properties along the Las Vegas Strip to light up.

The ad was shown at a Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board meeting Tuesday.

Coronavirus basically brought the Las Vegas tourism industry to a halt for two-and-a-half months while gaming properties were closed. LVCVA was forced to make drastic cuts to its budget.

During the meeting, President and CEO Steve Hill recognized the challenging times impacting Las Vegas from a health crisis, unprecedented unemployment, and most recently racial tension that’s left people feeling unseen or unheard.

Hill also said that LVCVA must be a leader in these times and put forth an effort to create a difference.

The marketing team also shared other ads displaying the wellness measures put in place by properties across the valley.