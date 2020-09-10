LVCVA releases new ads encouraging people to visit Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The LVCVA launched a new campaign promoting the full Las Vegas experience while staying safe.

Two new ads launched on Monday and they are being shown across the country and online.

According to the LVCVA, people are feeling more safe about traveling and the numbers of visitors have been going up the past month.

“What we want people to know is they can come here, unwind safely, let their hair down, but keep their mask up because that’s important during COVID. We also want people to know they can come to Vegas any day of the week, not just the weekend,” said Fletch Brunelle, LVCVA.

He says TSA numbers show Las Vegas is among the top destinations people are visiting. Most of the tourists are coming from Arizona, California and Utah.