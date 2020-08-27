LVCVA: Racially-motivated incident reported at Convention Center construction site

LVCVA has tighter restrictions on travel and gifts after gift card controversy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a statement Wednesday, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced that “racially-motivated damage” was discovered at an office belonging to a Black foreman at the site of the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion. LVCVA officials say they are currently investigating the incident.

In the statement, LVCVA says the organization is “outraged and condemns this deplorable act as there’s absolutely no place for racism in our community.”

Construction Contractor Turner Martin Harris is offering a reward for information leading to the identification of those responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.