LVCVA invites visitors to live life to the fullest with new ad campaign, ‘Vegas You’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Las Vegas bounces back from the pandemic, the city is reminding visitors it is ready and excited to welcome them back.

Live life to the fullest is the message behind a new ad campaign from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), called “Vegas You.”

The first ad from the campaign, The Dance, launched on Monday. You can watch it in the live player above.

It was shot at several locations across the city including Circa Resort & Casino, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

The ad will run nationally across a combination of network and cable channels, including: ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, BET, ESPN, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV and NHL on NBC Sports and NBA on TNT. The organization says it will also run digitally.

“Vegas You capitalizes on the restless sentiment felt throughout the country and embodies the freedom of choice to live life to the fullest, by offering an escape into the adult freedom that only Las Vegas has to offer,” the organization stated in a news release.

A second ad will be released in late May.

The LVCVA will join the Good Day Las Vegas team Tuesday morning to discuss the ad and some of its upcoming strategies for getting tourists back to Las Vegas.