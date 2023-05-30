LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every single person has a carbon footprint, and it can add up depending on the decisions you make — from the kind of car you drive to the food you waste.

Adam Kramer, CEO of Nevada-based carbon accounting and management company NZero, said more businesses are adopting sustainable practices.

“We’re helping companies understand in real time what is their environmental impact from their electricity use to their vehicles, from chemicals, from purchased goods so they can make real-time decisions about how to reduce that impact,” Kramer said.

With millions of visitors making their way to Las Vegas each year, organizations and companies like the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) and Allegiant Stadium are taking the lead on going green.

Lori Nelson-Kraft, senior vice president at the LVCVA, said partnering with NZero allows tracking of trade show customers and helps produce shows more efficiently the next year.

“In the past year with NZero helping to produce the reports in real-time for our trade show customers, 31 of our trade show customers have taken us up on the invitation. LVCVA pays for the program, and we do this as an amenity,” Nelson-Kraft said.

As customers set up for a convention and wrap-up, data runs through 3 different scopes that trace direct emissions, electricity use and activities. Meanwhile, the LVCVA also has its own programs in place to reduce waste

“It’s down to even cigarette butts converted to energy and kitchen grease becoming biofuel and diverting waste from our landfills at the tune of 72% of what goes out of this building is being recycled,” Nelson-Kraft added.

“By us being able to share this report with them, it’s another great way they can report back to their leadership team, their board of directors. It goes into a lot of financial decisions they make so we see this as a very valuable tool for our tradeshow customers,” she said.