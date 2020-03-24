1  of  2
LVCVA features Las Vegas talent online

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — That’s the musical stylings of frequent Station Casino headliner Brian Pollack.

It’s one of many videos the LVCVA is sharing on its Visit Las Vegas Facebook page called #Only You. Since Las Vegas is known as the “Entertainment Capital of the World,” local entertainers are taking to social media to share their talents.

You’ll also find workouts with UFC star Forest Griffin and Raiders full back Alec Ingold. Later this week, there will be a cooking video from Chef David Walzog of SW Steakhouse at The Wynn Las Vegas and a Chippendales workout video.

