LVCVA expects to make $79M in cuts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is planning to make some major cuts. With resorts, restaurants and bars closed across the valley, the LVCVA predicts a massive drop in tax revenue which helps fund the state’s budget.

The LVCVA expects to make $79 million in cuts and will discuss those cuts in its meeting Tuesday when the board members meet by telephone.

There are 11 areas where cuts will be made. That includes the elimination of performance bonuses for managers and executives, a hiring freeze, a furlough for temporary and on-call workers and voluntary early retirement for some employees.

The LVCVA is also ending $9 million worth of contracts for tourism ambassadors and another $12 million in miscellaneous changes to operations. A two-year, $540 million renovation of the convention centers older exhibition halls, that was supposed to start next year, will be on hold indefinitely.

However, two of its most visible projects are not on the chopping block. The nearly $1 billion expansion project and the $53 million underground people mover are still on schedule to wrap up later this year.

More cuts could be needed for the next fiscal year, which starts in July.