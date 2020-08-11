LVCVA expansion to be completed on schedule

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The massive Las Vegas convention center expansion is on track and on schedule for completion in December, according to the the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority who met Tuesday morning.

The $1 billion expansion will be completed on Dec. 14, 2020. However, the first major convention that would have used the new expansion canceled. CES announced a few weeks ago that it would go all digital for its Jan. 2021 convention. Several other conventions also canceled.

“We don’t think that the revenue projections that we had in our original budget from May are going to manifest themselves completely. That’s both on the room tax side as well as business, building revenue. Just wanted the board to know we are taking steps to balance the expense,” LVCVA CEO and President Steve Hill.

Following the CES cancellation, there was talk of delaying the finish date if it would mean saving money but it turned out that wasn’t the case.

The recently released visitation numbers for the month of June, which show 1 million people visited Las Vegas, didn’t show any measurable difference for the convention industry. In June 2019, there were 3.6 million visitors to the city.

Also nearing completion are the tunnels being dug for the The Boring Company’s underground people mover, Hill said.

The convention center loop is expected to open in the summer of 2021. It will shuffle convention-goers back and forth between the Las Vegas Convention Center, Encore and Resorts World Las Vegas.