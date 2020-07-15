LVCVA CEO announces organization could buy Las Vegas Monorail; board of directors vote on budget for NFL Pro Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new big purchase for the LVCVA. At Tuesday’s Board of Directors meeting for the Las Vegas Conventions and Visitors Authority, president and CEO Steve Hill shared that the organization is in early discussions to potentially purchase the Las Vegas Monorail and take over its operations.

“Ultimately, we feel that this can be a system that generates cash, but that requires the market getting back to a reasonable level of health,” said Hill.

The Monorail is an important transportation option as it moves nearly 5 million people around the Las Vegas Strip every year, many of whom are attending meetings at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

LVCMVA said conversations are preliminary and may accelerate quickly given the economic impact the COVID 19 virus has had throughout Southern Nevada and the Monorail is no exception.

The 2021 NFL Pro Bowl was also on Tuesday’s LVCVA board of directors’ agenda. It’s scheduled to happen at Allegiant stadium in January.

The board unanimously approved a budget that cannot exceed $1.75 million for the event.

“We think this is an important event for the destination we also think it’s an important statement for the destination when the NFL has been through the process with us on the draft, local organizing committee, LVCVA, and entire destination,” Hill said.

Las Vegas was supposed to host the 2020 draft, but that was canceled. The NFL said Las Vegas will host the event in 2022.