LVCVA embraces sports by debuting new ‘Greatest Arena on Earth’ campaign

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has unveiled two new video ads for Las Vegas called the “Greatest Arena on Earth” sports campaign.

The ads are titled “One Game” and “Sidelines” and both focus heavily on dramatically lit sports action shots.

Both videos emphasize that while Las Vegas is now home to world class sports, the action never stops. It begins before the game, during the game, and after the game.

“The energy and excitement of sporting events in Las Vegas is incomparable. There are so many ways to experience marquee events, from catching the game itself to attending fan fests, over-the-top watch parties, unrivaled sportsbooks and more,” said Kate Wik, chief marketing officer for the LVCVA. “With the second phase of the ‘Greatest Arena on Earth™’ campaign, we continue to celebrate the thrilling versatility that makes Las Vegas the ultimate sports destination. When events happen here, fans are more than just spectators.”

The ads will be running on television and online.