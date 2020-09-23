LVCVA campaign encourages health and safety practice at work and home to #KeepVegasOpen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — #KeepVegasOpen — that is what the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is trying to convey with its new campaign. LVCVA is working in partnership with agency R&R Partners and the resorts across the state to launch a community campaign encouraging hospitality workers to follow health and safety protocols and showcase how every individual can make a difference.

The #KeepVegasOpen campaign, which urges hospitality employees to do all they can at work and at home to keep Las Vegas safe and open, launched in both English and Spanish. It has been rolled out in employee-facing “back of house” areas in Southern Nevada resorts as well as throughout the community via partnerships with the Vegas Chamber and the Latin Chamber of Commerce and donated digital and mobile billboard ad placements.

The campaign is also being featured in Laughlin, Mesquite, Boulder City, and Reno hotel-casinos.

“We want to raise awareness that slowing the spread in our community is a shared responsibility,” says Kate Wik, chief marketing officer for the LVCVA. “This campaign showcases how every individual can make a difference. It will take a united effort, both at home and in the workplace, to manage the virus and keep Southern Nevada open and desirable for visitors and locals alike.”

The campaign also encourages valley residents to use the COVID Trace app, a voluntary and anonymous digital contact tracing app, available to download on iOS and Android phones. The app uses Bluetooth technology to notify users of potential exposure while maintaining user privacy. Personal health information is never captured or stored.

#KeepVegasOpen supplements the safety messaging already in place throughout Las Vegas. The #VegasSmart campaign, launched in June, highlights health and safety initiatives implemented by the destination and encourages additional steps visitors can take during their time in Las Vegas.

More information can be found at www.KeepLVOpen.com, and www.KeepLVOpen.com/es, as well as on social channels:

The website and social media channels feature a variety of resources to help Nevadans in the fight against the pandemic, including testing locations, a symptom self-checker, a communications toolkit and more.